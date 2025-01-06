  • Services

Go Blue for MADRA 100km Challenge gets underway from today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Go Blue for Madra 100km Challenge gets underway from today.

From now until February 6th, individuals and teams can take on the challenge, through walking, jogging and running.

The aim is to raise awareness and funds for the Connemara-based dog rescue charity.

Further information on how to get involved can be found at Madra.ie.

Speaking to Galway Talks, organiser Louise O’ Toole said it was a particularly busy Christmas for them, with a lot of dogs taken in.

