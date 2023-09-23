Gardaí still not finished response to Galway public order incidents

Gardaí expect to make five to six more arrests in their ongoing investigation of the public order incidents that occurred in Galway City on the weekend of September 8/10.

So far, 19 people have been arrested – with 17 of those appearing before the courts – while two others are being dealt under the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Senior Gardaí have confirmed that their investigations into the violent disorder incidents – which rocked Galway on the Friday afternoon of September 8 and the Sunday evening of September 10 – are ongoing with more arrests imminent.

Gardaí have opposed bail applications in the cases already before the courts and close on one third of those already arrested remain in custody – further bail applications are expected to be made before the High Court over the coming days and weeks..

Since the series of Garda arrests over the past fortnight, there has been no repeat of the public order confrontations involving two families which were seen all over the world in media reports and on social media posts.

Those arrested so far by Gardai range in ages from the mid to late teens to the mid-40s and they are facing a variety of charges including alleged violent disorder and in one case the alleged driving of a car which could cause a risk of death or injury.

While there has been no repeat of the public order incidents which occurred earlier this month, senior Gardaí have stressed to the Connacht Tribune that they are continuing to maintain a high-visibility presence on the streets and were keeping in place a zero-tolerance approach as regards public order incidents.

Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins said that the Garda investigation into the incidents of the weekend of September 8/10 was still ongoing with more arrests to follow – files in these latter cases will then be forwarded to the DPP.

“We have arrested 19 people so far and more arrests will be made over the coming days. We will continue to operate a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of violent disorder on the streets of Galway,” said Det. Super. Cummins.

It is now likely to be early in the New Year before those charged in relation to the violent disorder incidents will appear before the courts for a full hearing of their cases.

Under the law, there are two main public order offences – riot and violent disorder. Riot is the more serious one, involving 12 or more people, while violent disorder applies when three or more people are involved in the disturbance – both carry maximum jail sentences of 10-years.

In the case of a person found guilty of intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct which creates a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, there is a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, former Mayor of Galway, Cllr. Terry O’Flaherty, said that despite what had happened earlier this month, the city remained a very safe place to visit and to live in.

“The most important thing now is that the Gardaí are given every assistance in their efforts to ensure that this violence stops and that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“To that end, the Gardaí must be given the resources and manpower they need – at the moment, their numbers in Galway are well below what is required.

“It is also imperative that the courts do their part if people are found guilty. I am also appealing to those people involved in these incidents to sort out their differences in a non-violent fashion,” she said.