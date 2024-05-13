An Bord Pleanala gives green light for cultural and social housing development in city centre

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for plans to create a cultural and social housing development in the city centre.

The project is led by Galway City Council and would involve the demolition of numbers 17 to 20 Merchants Road Lower.





Located 90 metres north-east of Spanish Arch, the vacant two-storey terraced homes are currently in a dilapidated condition.

Galway City Council plans to demolish them, and replace them with a 5 storey mixed-use development.

It’d consist of a cultural venue, café, 12 social housing apartments and a rooftop terrace.

An Bord Pleanala has now approved the project with 8 conditions attached – including that the rooftop garden not be used between 10pm and 7am.

