Mairead Farrell claims EU “veering off course” into militarisation
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
We need to be realistic about the path the EU is on right now – and that path is a road to militarisation.
That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, who’s told the Dáil EU citizens are not being given a say on the matter.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She raised issues including an increased focus on military research, support for Israel, and silence when it comes to breaches of human rights by the US.
She strongly disagreed with the idea that Europe needs to arm itself amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The post Mairead Farrell claims EU “veering off course” into militarisation appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
An Bord Pleanala gives green light for cultural and social housing development in city centre
An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for plans to create a cultural and social housing developmen...
€14m investment for community facilities in Athenry, Glenamaddy and Tuam
Almost 14 million euro has been announced for Athenry, Glenamaddy and Tuam by Rural Development M...
ATU and University of Galway join together to host a world congress
ATU and University of Galway have joined together to host the International Federation for Home E...
Aran Islander blessed with the write stuff!
A fledgling writer from the Aran Islands has landed a prestigious creative writing prize – with p...
State withdraws half a million euro grant package over environmental impact
Funding of €500,000 to build a recreational bike trail in Connemara has been withdrawn by Governm...
Lough Cutra welcomes athletes for spectacular weekend of endurance racing
Preparations are almost complete for the twelfth running of the Lough Cutra Triathlon and Multisp...
Corrandulla based food business selected for €20,000 advertising package
A Corrandulla based food business has been selected for a €20,000 advertising package. Green Eart...
Galway Students wins awards at ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhibition and Competition
Seven students from ATU Galway have won awards in the ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhib...
Councillor says investment in Tuam water supply little comfort to those affected by long term boil notice
Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea says a 5 million euro investment in the Tuam Water supply is...