Frustration over ‘lack of control’ on parking of camper vans in Spiddal

Published:

There’s immense frustration in Spiddal over a lack of control on the parking of camper vans in Spiddal.

That was the message delivered by Councillor Daithi O’ Cualain at a meeting at County Hall this week.


He said at times they’re taking over spaces at local amenities – and often blocking access for local people.

Councillor O’ Cualain told David Nevin that tourists are very welcome – but more control on camper vans is urgently needed.

