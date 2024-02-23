Galway League back in FAI Youth Inter-League decider

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

The Galway League are back in the FAI Youth Inter-League final for a third successive year, and they will take on DDSL in the decider in Athlone Town Stadium tomorrow (2pm).

The management team of Ollie Neary, Damien Brennan, and Tom Lally have seen their side overcome some stiff opposition on the way to the final and while they displayed a tendency to concede goals in previous games, they showed a greater ability to score them.

They defeated the Mayo League by 10-6 on aggregate over two legs, winning the home game 7-3 in Eamonn Deacy Park with Evan Moran, Colm Whelan and Scott Dillon all scoring twice, as Harry Mitchell added the last.

With all the hard work done they shared the spoils in the second leg in Castlebar as Scott Dillon notched a hat trick in a 3-3 draw.

Matters were equally competitive in the semi-final where they required extra time to see off Inishowen 4-3 in a game played in Sligo. On this occasion, Moran and Daragh Cleary both struck twice for the Galway League.

In the decider they will face a DDSL side who defeated Waterford by 3-0 in their semi-final and are managed by Vinny Perth and Barry Ferguson.

Squad: Alan Zimmerman, Senan Treacy, Eddie Silke, Ryan McPhilips, Jack Dunleavy, James Murphy (all Colga); Luc McHugh, Jack Carroll, Scott Dillon, and Liam Murphy (Knocknacarra); Dara McGrath, Daniel Quinn, Jack Ryan, and Evan Moran (Mervue United); Conor Daly, Colm Whelan, Daragh Cleary, and Adam Lavelle (all Maree-Oranmore); Ben McDonnell and Jack Nolan (Salthill Devon); Luke Wyre (Hibernians); Harry Mitchell (Colemanstown United); and Hugh McDonald (Athenry).

Pictured: Knocknacarra FC goalkeeper Adam Wiytch comes to punch clear as David Tarpey of Mervue United B jumps to meet a cross in the Division One clash between the sides at Fahy’s Fiield last weekend. Photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy.