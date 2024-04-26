Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour

Food delivery cyclists in Galway are to receive a warning from Gardaí over what’s been described as ‘unsafe’ road behaviour.

Independent City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard was given the commitment when he brought the issue up at this week’s City Joint Policing Committee.





He says pedestrians in particular are at risk, noting numerous reports of near misses on footpaths.

Councillor Mike Cubbard is calling for immediate Garda action before someone is hurt:

