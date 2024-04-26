Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Food delivery cyclists in Galway are to receive a warning from Gardaí over what’s been described as ‘unsafe’ road behaviour.
Independent City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard was given the commitment when he brought the issue up at this week’s City Joint Policing Committee.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says pedestrians in particular are at risk, noting numerous reports of near misses on footpaths.
Councillor Mike Cubbard is calling for immediate Garda action before someone is hurt:
The post Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Local resident lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanala over expansion plans at Galway Clinic
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over considerable expansion plans at Galway Clini...
Tri-lingual Casla service for people with disabilities nominated for major national award
Casla Resource Centre, which provides tri-lingual day services in Connemara, has been nominated f...
Sixteen artists across Galway to receive Macnas Career Development Bursaries
Sixteen artists across Galway are to receive Career Development Bursaries through Macnas. The sel...
An Bord Pleanála approves significant housing and enterprise development in Athenry
An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead to plans for a significant mixed-use development in Athen...
EU Boost for Galway Port and Athenry-Claremorris rail line projects
A major boost is in store for two transport projects in Galway after they’ve been added to ...
Calls for more recycling options in West of City
There are calls for more recycling options in the West of Galway City. Councillor Alan Curran has...
United aim to improve on dismal run against champions
ANY time it has been put to Ollie Horgan this season that Galway United’s game against so-and-so ...
Macnas bursaries to aid careers
Sixteen creative practitioners have been chosen for the Macnas Career Development Bursary scheme,...
Posters are integral to Galway’s free elections
Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column by Dara Bradley Mike Cubbard, the Independent Counc...