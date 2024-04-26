  • Services

Services

Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour

Published:

Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour
Share story:

Food delivery cyclists in Galway are to receive a warning from Gardaí over what’s been described as ‘unsafe’ road behaviour.

Independent City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard was given the commitment when he brought the issue up at this week’s City Joint Policing Committee.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says pedestrians in particular are at risk, noting numerous reports of near misses on footpaths.

Councillor Mike Cubbard is calling for immediate Garda action before someone is hurt:

The post Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Local resident lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanala over expansion plans at Galway Clinic

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over considerable expansion plans at Galway Clini...

no_space
Tri-lingual Casla service for people with disabilities nominated for major national award

Casla Resource Centre, which provides tri-lingual day services in Connemara, has been nominated f...

no_space
Sixteen artists across Galway to receive Macnas Career Development Bursaries

Sixteen artists across Galway are to receive Career Development Bursaries through Macnas. The sel...

no_space
An Bord Pleanála approves significant housing and enterprise development in Athenry

An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead to plans for a significant mixed-use development in Athen...

no_space
EU Boost for Galway Port and Athenry-Claremorris rail line projects

A major boost is in store for two transport projects in Galway after they’ve been added to ...

no_space
Calls for more recycling options in West of City

There are calls for more recycling options in the West of Galway City. Councillor Alan Curran has...

no_space
United aim to improve on dismal run against champions

ANY time it has been put to Ollie Horgan this season that Galway United’s game against so-and-so ...

no_space
Macnas bursaries to aid careers

Sixteen creative practitioners have been chosen for the Macnas Career Development Bursary scheme,...

no_space
Posters are integral to Galway’s free elections

Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column by Dara Bradley Mike Cubbard, the Independent Counc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up