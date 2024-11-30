  • Services

Galway East: Minister faces a battle for survival

Galway East: Minister faces a battle for survival
GALWAY EAST
By Declan Tierney
The early indications are that a sitting Minister in Galway East may lose her seat given the tally figures and predictions by her own party.
There are fears that Minister for Children Anne Rabbitte (FF) may not be returned as the figures are certainly not in her favour.
There is no doubt that Cllr Albert Dolan (FF) will top the poll in Galway East followed by Sean Canney (Ind).
It is a four-seat constituency and the remaining two seats are set to be fought out by Cllr Declan Geraghty (Independent Ireland), Cllr Louis O’Hara (SF) and Anne Rabbitte (FF).
It makes for an intriguing contest as the first count has yet to be declared and there are predictions that it will go well into the night.
A first count in Galway East is expected at around 6.30pm but it is expected to reveal that Dolan will be the frontrunner.
The 24 year old has been a member of Galway County Council since 2020 and is the current Cathaoirleach of the local authority.
It was interesting at the last meeting of Galway County Council, Cllr Dolan had to leave to attend a function.
His replacement in the Chair Cllr Ollie Turner (FG) remarked that it would probably be the last time that he would be attendance at a Council meeting and it is proving to be the case.

