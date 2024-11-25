GAA project sees Headford students secure their place at SciFest National Finals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Two students from Headford, whose project measured the carbon footprint of GAA clubs in their area, have secured their place in the SciFest National Finals in Dublin later this month.
Presentation College second year students Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly impressed judges at the SciFest@College regional final at ATU Galway earlier this year with their exploration of the sustainability of local GAA clubs, which compared the carbon footprints of GAA clubs in their area.
This project was chosen from over 70 projects displayed at the regional fair and secured the students both the prestigious EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award and a place in the national final.
They will now compete against sixty other students from thirty-one schools nationwide in the national finals for a chance to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Now in its 19th year, the SciFest programme is open to second-level students, with the aim of promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education and providing a platform for students to present and display their scientific projects.
EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, partnered with SciFest to develop the EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award which celebrates second level students who research and design projects to address challenges posed by climate or energy focused issues.
Claire Wallace, Interim Head of Strategy and Sustainability with EirGrid, wished the students the best of luck for the national finals.
“As future leaders and innovators, students bring fresh ideas and drive to create change for a more sustainable future,” she said.
“The future of energy production will rely heavily on innovative approaches to renewable sources, and it is students like this who are driving that change.
“I wish the very best of luck to Rory and Matthew at the finals. Through our partnership with SciFest, EirGrid is proud to support the promotion of STEM subjects and encourage young people to let their voices be heard.”
The SciFest National Final 2024 will take place on Friday, November 29, at the Marino Conference Centre on Griffith Avenue, Dublin.
Pictured: SciFest National Finalists 2024 Matthew Daly and Rory Maguire, both second year students at Presentation College in Headford, with Jack O’Connor, EirGrid Graduate at SciFest Regional Competition, ATU Galway.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Locals protest over plans for student accommodation block in Terryland
There was a protest in the city this morning over plans for a student accommodation block in Terr...
Crews still working to clear damage caused by Storm Bert
Crews are still working across the county this morning to clear damage caused by Storm Bert. Cona...
Gardaí launch two-pronged crackdown on burglaries
Burglaries tend to rise by as much as twenty per cent during the winter months, largely due to sh...
Claregalway students get expert assistance to let imagination run wild
Horrible Halloween ghosts and scary sea monsters took pride of place at Claregalway College this ...
Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply to customers in the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme following Storm Bert
Uisce Éireann are also working to address supply interruptions to customers supplied by Mid Galwa...
Questions arising in Connemara about stability of electricity system following damage this week
Questions are arising in Connemara about the stability of the electricity system following the da...
Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme and Roundstone areas
Uisce Éireann has issued a boil water notice to customers supplied by the Carna Kilkieran Regiona...
Development levy waived by Council on disputed mast
Development contribution fees for a controversial telecommunications mast in Kilrickle have been ...
Galway guide’s language commitment
A popular Galway tour guide’s commitment to the Irish language was acknowledged in style last wee...