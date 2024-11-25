GAA project sees Headford students secure their place at SciFest National Finals

Two students from Headford, whose project measured the carbon footprint of GAA clubs in their area, have secured their place in the SciFest National Finals in Dublin later this month.

Presentation College second year students Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly impressed judges at the SciFest@College regional final at ATU Galway earlier this year with their exploration of the sustainability of local GAA clubs, which compared the carbon footprints of GAA clubs in their area.

This project was chosen from over 70 projects displayed at the regional fair and secured the students both the prestigious EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award and a place in the national final.

They will now compete against sixty other students from thirty-one schools nationwide in the national finals for a chance to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.

Now in its 19th year, the SciFest programme is open to second-level students, with the aim of promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education and providing a platform for students to present and display their scientific projects.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, partnered with SciFest to develop the EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award which celebrates second level students who research and design projects to address challenges posed by climate or energy focused issues.

Claire Wallace, Interim Head of Strategy and Sustainability with EirGrid, wished the students the best of luck for the national finals.

“As future leaders and innovators, students bring fresh ideas and drive to create change for a more sustainable future,” she said.

“The future of energy production will rely heavily on innovative approaches to renewable sources, and it is students like this who are driving that change.

“I wish the very best of luck to Rory and Matthew at the finals. Through our partnership with SciFest, EirGrid is proud to support the promotion of STEM subjects and encourage young people to let their voices be heard.”

The SciFest National Final 2024 will take place on Friday, November 29, at the Marino Conference Centre on Griffith Avenue, Dublin.

Pictured: SciFest National Finalists 2024 Matthew Daly and Rory Maguire, both second year students at Presentation College in Headford, with Jack O’Connor, EirGrid Graduate at SciFest Regional Competition, ATU Galway.