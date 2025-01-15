  • Services

Services

Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs at Aerogen testament to balanced regional development

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs at Aerogen testament to balanced regional development
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs announced at Aerogen is testament to the fact that balanced regional development is happening.

Aerogen, based in Dangan, specialises in the development and production of aerosol drug delivery.

The 725 new jobs are part of a €300m investment and will be created in Galway and Shannon between now and 2035.

Minister for Enterprise, Peter Burke, says it’s a great day for not just Galway, but the entire western region.

More like this:
no_space
HSE issues public advisory as UHG under significant pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has issued a public advisory as UHG is under ...

no_space
Step forward in plans for major regeneration of Bridge Street in Dunmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe long-awaited regeneration of Dunmore's Bridge Str...

no_space
City medtech company Aerogen to create 725 new jobs over next decade as part of €300 million expansion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity-headquartered medtech company Aerogen is to crea...

no_space
Canney and Grealish widely expected to get super junior ministeries as Government deal reached

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt is widely expected that two Galway Independent TDs...

no_space
Eight-storey hotel plan shot down again

A proposal to construct a new 186-bedroom hotel at Briarhill has again been rejected by An Bord P...

no_space
Award-winning pizza brothers back the club that they grew up with

Salthill Devon have announced that The Dough Bros have come on board as kit sponsors for the five...

no_space
Galway rated the cleanest city in Ireland

Galway has emerged smelling of roses in the latest national litter awareness survey. It has be...

no_space
Long-awaited Kilbannon re-alignment project to go to tender

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe long-awaited Kilbannon re-alignment project is to...

no_space
Canney and Grealish in frame for Super Junior Ministeries as deal reached with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA deal has been reached between Fine Gael, Fianna Fái...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up