Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs at Aerogen testament to balanced regional development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs announced at Aerogen is testament to the fact that balanced regional development is happening.

Aerogen, based in Dangan, specialises in the development and production of aerosol drug delivery.

The 725 new jobs are part of a €300m investment and will be created in Galway and Shannon between now and 2035.

Minister for Enterprise, Peter Burke, says it’s a great day for not just Galway, but the entire western region.