Election counts resume for Galway City and County Councils

Counting of votes in the Local Election to Galway City Council resumed at 9.30am (Sunday).

The next count underway is the tenth in City East – the distribution of Fine Gael’s eliminated candidate Ailsing Keogh’s transfers.

They will then count Mike Cubbard’s surplus in City Central, the second count in that LEA.

Only two Councillors have been elected so far – Mike Cubbard (Ind) and Eddie Hoare (FG) who both got over the line of the first count at about midnight Saturday.

Counting of votes in City West won’t start until 12 noon, returning officer Gary McMahon said.

Counting of votes for Galway County Council has also resumed in Galway Lawn Club with a result for the fourth count in Tuam – the distribution of Colin Lynch’s 99 votes.

Caption: Galway City Council Returning Officer Gary McMahon chats with Cllr Donal Lyons at the City Council count centre.

Fourth count

Hoade, Mary (FF) (+3) 1,837

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+8) 1,530

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+5) 1,513

Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind Ire) (+16) 1,512

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+3) 1,209

McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+26) 1,189

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+10) 649

Quirke, Tom (FF) (+2) 533

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán (SF) (+6) 489

Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+1) 291

Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+2) 246

Oguekwe, Blessing (Lab) (+6) 230

Culligan, Ross (NP) (+4) 157

Gaughan, Dannan Liam (TIP) (+0) 124

Liam Dannan Gaughan eliminated.