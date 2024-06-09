Election counts resume for Galway City and County Councils

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Counting of votes in the Local Election to Galway City Council resumed at 9.30am (Sunday).
The next count underway is the tenth in City East – the distribution of Fine Gael’s eliminated candidate Ailsing Keogh’s transfers.
They will then count Mike Cubbard’s surplus in City Central, the second count in that LEA.
Only two Councillors have been elected so far – Mike Cubbard (Ind) and Eddie Hoare (FG) who both got over the line of the first count at about midnight Saturday.
Counting of votes in City West won’t start until 12 noon, returning officer Gary McMahon said.
Counting of votes for Galway County Council has also resumed in Galway Lawn Club with a result for the fourth count in Tuam – the distribution of Colin Lynch’s 99 votes.
Caption: Galway City Council Returning Officer Gary McMahon chats with Cllr Donal Lyons at the City Council count centre.
Fourth count
Hoade, Mary (FF) (+3) 1,837
Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+8) 1,530
Turner, Ollie (FG) (+5) 1,513
Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind Ire) (+16) 1,512
Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+3) 1,209
McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+26) 1,189
Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+10) 649
Quirke, Tom (FF) (+2) 533
De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán (SF) (+6) 489
Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+1) 291
Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+2) 246
Oguekwe, Blessing (Lab) (+6) 230
Culligan, Ross (NP) (+4) 157
Gaughan, Dannan Liam (TIP) (+0) 124
Liam Dannan Gaughan eliminated.
