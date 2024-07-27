Dublin to Clifden cycle raises €25,000 for Cancer Fund for Children

The chairman of a Dublin cycling club – blessed with impeccable Mayo roots – led his compatriots on a 320k cross-country cycle to raise €25,000 for a children’s cancer charity bidding to establish a base in the west.

Cyclists from New Beginnings Cycling Club last week presented children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children, with €25,000, raised on their two-day cycling challenge in June to support children and young people diagnosed with cancer across the island of Ireland.

Led by club chairman Ollie Brogan, they started at Westmanstown, Dublin, crossing through Mullingar and Athlone before ending their first day at Ballinasloe.

They then continued through Clonbur, and Leenaun on day two, before reaching their destination at Clifden.

And the choice of Cancer Fund for Children – bidding to establish the new Daisy Lodge respite centre for children in Cong – was particularly special for Ollie.

His mother Bridget Gilvarry was from Crossmolina and his father Jim Brogan from Foxford – a well-known sporting and football family in their native place.

Speaking at the presentation, Ollie thanked all those who made the event a reality.

“That includes the excellent committee, the 34 cyclists, the support team – bike mechanic, food van, drivers and medical – the Gardaí, all our donors and those who helped with transport,” he said.

“We are already well advanced with next year’s cycle, which takes place on Friday to Sunday, May 9 to 11. The route will be 300km from Dublin to Cong,” he added.

Every week, across the island of Ireland, an average of ten children and young people – from babies to 24 – will be diagnosed with cancer.

Cancer Fund for Children provide flexible emotional, social and therapeutic support to children and young people living with cancer across all 32 counties on the island of Ireland.

This specialist support can be delivered in the hospital, at home, in the community and at the charity’s short-break therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge, Co. Down. And now plans are well advanced for a second Daisy Lodge centre in Cong, with construction commencing later in the year.

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, spoke highly of the fundraising event.

“We’re so grateful to everyone at New Beginnings Cycling Club for organising this fundraising event, and I was delighted to meet the participants at the halfway mark to cheer them on!” he said.

“This generous donation will make such an impact and help us continue to provide vital support to families to help ensure they don’t have to face childhood cancer alone.”

Pictured: Ollie Brogan (centre), Chairman of New Beginning Cycling Club, presenting a cheque for €25,000, raised in their inaugural 320k charity cycle, to Phil Alexander (right), CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, on behalf of Daisy Lodge Cong, offering support services for children with cancer. Also pictured were New Beginning CC Treasurer Vincent Flynn and Secretary Tom McNamara. Photo: Trish Forde.