Two new Galway sites identified as potential for housing by LDA

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Land Development Agency has identified two new sites of public land in Galway which could be used for housing.

Its newest report has identified over a hundred state-owned sites across the country, and says 32 of these could be turned around in the next few years.

The LDA report notes up to 220 houses could be built at land at Terryland Waterworks, Dyke Road.

While it says there is the potential for up to 200 houses on Ballymoneen Road.

Nationally, the report identified 102 publicly owned sites earmarked to deliver homes, however 70 of these had been previously identified.

One of those include the Galway Harbour Company site, which has already been tranferred to the LDA, with plans for an initial 250 homes