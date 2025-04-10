  • Services

Disabled Drivers Association to launch national campaign in Galway

Disabled Drivers Association to launch national campaign in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland is launching its new awareness campaign in Galway.

The callout from the group is ‘Don’t Invade My Space’, and a video will be previewed at its AGM this Saturday.

The video campaign is aimed at tackling the ongoing misuse of accessible parking bays.

The DDAI is also calling for urgent reform of the ‘archaic’ and ‘ flawed’ Disabled Drivers and Passengers Tax Relief Scheme.

Disability activist James Casserly and his mother, Cllr Vicki Casserly, are featured in the Association’s awareness video campaign and will be there to launch it with the Minister.

Geraldine Lavelle, disability rights campaigner, neuroscientist, and author is also a guest speaker.

DDAI Board member Senator Nikki Bradley is also due to attend.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton will also attend the event, which is being held at the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road from 10AM until 12:30PM.

