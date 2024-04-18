Disabled Drivers to launch campaign on misuse of accessible parking at AGM in Galway

The Disabled Drivers Association is to launch its campaign on misuse of accessible parking at its AGM, being held in Galway city this weekend

Guest speaker is Nikki Bradley, an adaptive adventurer and one of Ireland’s leading motivational speakers who is getting behind the accessible parking campaign.





According to a survey of over 2,300 people carried out by the Association this month, fear of physical and verbal abuse are among the reasons for not approaching somebody parked illegally.

They’re calling on city and county councils nationwide to introduce a Text Alert scheme to combat the practise.

The Disabled Drivers AGM and Strategy Launch will take place in the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road this Saturday.

