  • Services

Services

Disabled Drivers to launch campaign on misuse of accessible parking at AGM in Galway

Published:

Disabled Drivers to launch campaign on misuse of accessible parking at AGM in Galway
Share story:

The Disabled Drivers Association is to launch its campaign on misuse of accessible parking at its AGM, being held in Galway city this weekend

Guest speaker is Nikki Bradley, an adaptive adventurer and one of Ireland’s leading motivational speakers who is getting behind the accessible parking campaign.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

According to a survey of over 2,300 people carried out by the Association this month, fear of physical and verbal abuse are among the reasons for not approaching somebody parked illegally.

They’re calling on city and county councils nationwide to introduce a Text Alert scheme to combat the practise.

The Disabled Drivers AGM and Strategy Launch will take place in the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road this Saturday.

The post Disabled Drivers to launch campaign on misuse of accessible parking at AGM in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Five Galway students win top prizes at 70th Texaco Children’s Art comp

Five Galway students have won top prizes in this year’s 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition. G...

no_space
John Waters to stand as candidate in European elections in this constituency

Former Irish Times columnist John Waters is to contest the European Parliament elections as an in...

no_space
Frustration over strategy for completion of Athlone to Galway Greenway

There is frustration over the new proposed strategy for the delivery of the Athlone to Galway Gre...

no_space
City-based Croí calls for national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health

City-based heart and stroke charity Croí is calling for a new national strategy to tackle cardiov...

no_space
Galway’s Carbon nightclub announces reopening

  Carbon nightclub in Galway city has announced its return after five years. (adsbygo...

no_space
Report into serious rowing incident on River Corrib finds “normalised” risky behavior was major factor

A report into a serious rowing incident on the River Corrib in the city has found that “nor...

no_space
City Council urged to be more proactive with social housing maintenance

Galway City Council is being urged to adopt a more proactive maintenance program for its housing ...

no_space
Cancer and mortality rates highest in West and Northwest

Cancer and mortality rates are highest in the West and Northwest of the country. The issue is bei...

no_space
Long-awaited €1.6m Xray facility in Tuam opens

The long-awaited Xray facility at Tuam primary care centre, worth €1.64m, has opened. Funding for...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up