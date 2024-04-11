Disability Federation of Ireland holds Galway event on self-advocacy

The Disability Federation of Ireland western region members have held a learning event on advocacy.

It’s part of the preparation for developing a self-advocacy toolkit for members.





The event in the Clayton Hotel in Galway, was the third in a series of in-person events around the country.

Members represented included Arthritis Ireland, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, Irish Wheelchair Association, Family Carers, Galway Centre for Independent Living, Rehab Group, and Western Care.

