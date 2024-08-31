Cultural ‘war chest’ will help Druid’s half century

A sinking fund to use for marketing major Galway events and projects, to attract visitors in the off-season, has accumulated more than €800,000.

The marketing war chest – which is added to yearly by Galway City Council – will be used to help Druid Theatre, founded in 1975, to celebrate a major milestone next year.

Ruairi Lehmann, the city’s tourism officer, confirmed to councillors that the Council’s Marketing Fund has built up a “significant” sinking fund since it was established several years ago.

Mr Lehmann explained funds were reserved every year as a sinking fund, to spend on marketing of “major projects and events”.

He said the current sinking fund stands at €804,760, and it was proposed a further €10,000 would be added from the City Council’s 2024 budget.

Mr Lehmann advised councillors that Druid celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, and councillors agreed to a recommendation that “a contribution of €50,000 be given to the organisation which will be a major benefit to the city”. This money to be donated from the sinking fund, he said.

It’s understood Druid Theatre, based at Mick Lally Theatre in Druid Lane in the city, is planning a major theatre production in 2025.

Members of the Corporate Policy Group said successful applicants to the Marketing Fund needed to provide exposure to Galway City Council for the financial contributions made.

Upcoming events that will benefit from the Marketing Fund include Galway Comedy Festival from October 22-28 (€25,000); Connacht Rugby (€20,000); Food on the Edge, an international food symposium from October 18-23 (€10,000); Blas na Gaillimhe, which is planning to drive domestic tourism by marketing Galway as a food destination in November (€10,000).

Events being supported from the Marketing Fund in 2025, include, Tonnta Festival, a bilingual festival celebrating the Irish language from January 31 to February 2 (€10,000); Galway Rally on February 1-3 (€7,500); An Tóstal hooker and currach racing in Salthill, in April 2025 (€7,500); Galway Drum Show on March 22 and 23 (€4,500); Galway Fest, a kayaking festival in February and March (€2,100); Galway Love Festival on the weekend after Valentine’s Day in February (€2,100); and Galway Cartoon Festival, (€1,500).

Mr Lehmann said the Marketing Fund had been declining and the Council had to work within its budget when councillors asked if more money could be made available for new applicants.

Each application is assessed on the event or project’s ability to attract tourists to Galway during the off-season, he added.