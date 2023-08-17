Country stars line out for Valerie Hughes

Published:
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay FM presenter, Valerie Hughes is to be honoured by country music stars including Mike Denver, Brendan Shine and Ronan Collin at an Appreciation Concert at Leisureland next Friday, August 24
The event, in association with Galway Bay FM, is in recognition of Valerie’s longstanding commitment and dedication to the country music industry through her Saturday morning show on Galway Bay FM.
Valerie has been off the air since last September, as she recovers from cancer. Recently Galway Bay FM shared a message from her on it social media channels where she outlined her progress with her chemotherapy treatment. Valerie also thanked all her listeners for their lovely messages of support and thanked the management and board of Galway Bay FM for their support, patience and kindness during her illness.
It’s expected she will return to the airwaves in September.
Meanwhile, next Friday’s concert promises to be a great night of music and song, with Mike Denver heading a top-class line-up, and Galway Bay FM as sponsors. A substantial amount of the funds generated by the concert will go directly to Valerie.
Tickets are now available from Galway Bay FM offices, Kelly’s Foodstore, Clarinbridge and online at Ticketmaster.ie.
