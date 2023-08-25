Country stars in concert for Valerie
Galway Bay FM presenter, Valerie Hughes, is to be honoured by country music stars including Mike Denver, Brendan Shine and Ronan Collin at an Appreciation Concert at Leisureland this Friday, August 25.
The event, in association with Galway Bay FM, is in recognition of Valerie’s longstanding commitment and dedication to the country music industry through her Saturday morning show on Galway Bay FM.
Valerie has been off air since last September, as she recovers from cancer. Galway Bay FM recently shared a message from her on its social media channels where she outlined her progress with her chemotherapy treatment. Valerie also thanked all her listeners for their messages of support and thanked the management and board of Galway Bay FM for their support, patience and kindness during her illness. It’s expected she will return to the airwaves in September.
Meanwhile, this Friday’s concert promises to be a great night of music and song, with Mike Denver heading a top-class line-up, and Galway Bay FM as sponsors. A substantial amount of the funds generated by the concert will go directly to Valerie.
Tickets from Galway Bay FM’s offices, Kelly’s Foodstore, Clarinbridge, and online at Ticketmaster.ie.
