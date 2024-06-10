Connolly, Keane and McNelis wins complete Galway count
The three remaining seats in City West have been filled by three sitting councillors, completing the lineup for the incoming Galway City Council.
Following the election of John Connolly (FF) on the thirteenth count, and the redistribution of his surplus of 75 on the fourteenth, Níall McNelis (Labour) and Peter Keane (FF) made it across the line without reaching the quota.
Outgoing councillor Niall Murphy (Green Party) failed to hold his seat, coming in seventh overall, leaving the Green Party with no representation on the incoming City Council.
They join poll-topper, Donal Lyons (Ind), who was elected last night (Sunday) on the first count, as well as Clodagh Higgins (FG) and Alan Curran (Soc Dem).
14th count Distribution of Connolly’s surplus of 75:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED
Curran, Alan (SD) ELECTED
Connolly, John (FF) ELECTED
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+25) 1,181 ELECTED
Keane, Peter (FF) (+31) 995 ELECTED
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+5) 905
13th count Distribution of Deery’s votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED
Curran, Alan (SD) ELECTED
Connolly, John (FF) (+89) 1,325 ELECTED
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+146) 1,156
Keane, Peter (FF) (+87) 964
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+95) 900
