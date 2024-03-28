Community devastated by the tragic deaths of local mother and her two daughters

THE village of Moycullen is in shock this week following the death of a local woman and her two young children in a horror road accident on the N17 near Claremorris last Tuesday.

Una Bowden from Gortachalla, Moycullen, and her two children, Ciara and Saoirse, were killed instantly in the crash involving the car they were travelling in and a lorry shortly before 2pm in the townland of Castlegar, just north of Claremorris.

Emergency personnel including the Fire Brigade, the Ambulance and Gardaí rushed to the scene of the accident, but all three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Local Moycullen public representative, Seán Kyne, told the Connacht Tribune this week that the entire community were in shock when news filtered through to the village of the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Una’s husband, David, and the extended Bowden families. It is truly awful news for the families and for the entire community here in Moycullen,” said Senator Kyne.

He added that Una Bowden, a Donegal native, had been involved in the Parents Committee of the local Tullykyne National School where her youngest daughter, Saoirse, was a pupil, while Ciara was a student at Salerno Secondary School in Galway city.

Both Ciara and Saoirse were involved in sports and the local basketball club – according to locals, Ciara was an outstanding basketball player, while Saoirse was said to be a gifted Irish dancer.

Ciara Bowden was a member of the Galway basketball squad due to compete in the under-14 regional basketball tournament in Limerick on Monday next. As a mark of respect to the family, the team has now been withdrawn from the event.

