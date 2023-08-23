  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Cold water poured on Galway canal ‘foam’ concerns

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Cold water poured on Galway canal ‘foam’ concerns Cold water poured on Galway canal ‘foam’ concerns
Share story:

Galway City Council has sought to pour cold water on concerns that ‘foaming’ on the canal adjacent to St Pat’s National School is a threat to aquatic life.

In response to a query from the Galway City Tribune on foot of complaints from concerned readers, a spokesperson for the Council confirmed it had not received a report of the matter.

“This matter has now been logged on our system and may now be investigated,” they said.

Complaints have previously arisen about foaming and grease-like substances on the city’s waterways, with the Claddagh Basin and the Eglinton Canal at Raven Terrace particular areas of concern.

However, the Council spokesperson said that, on investigation, these were found to be a “natural occurrence”.

“Following heavy rainfall, runoff of organic material further upstream in the Corrib catchment is agitated through high flows and agitation within the river which can result in a foam or scum occurring.

“Natural foams develop when plants or other naturally occurring materials break down and water becomes enriched with nutrients. Natural foam may appear white at first, but will usually turn a tan to brownish colour as it travels downstream and accumulates particulate matter,” they said.

“These natural occurrences typically do not have a negative effect on aquatic life.”

It had been suggested by one reader familiar with the waterways that this material was having an impact on fish stocks within the water network.

However, Galway City Council stated it did not have information available to answer this claim.

“Galway City Council do not have statutory powers in relation to fish stock levels and are not able to comment in this regard,” said the spokesperson.

Photo: The ‘foam’ photographed by a reader on the canal behind St Pat’s National School.

More like this:
no_space
Data on sewage-related litter collected during beach visit

Citizen scientists have taken part in a visit to Claddagh Beach to collect data on sewage-related...

no_space
Transport Infrastructure Ireland objects to planned ambulance base at Recess

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is objecting to a planned ambula...

no_space
Salthill one of 5 locations chosen for Protect Our Dunes family fun days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Grattan Beach in Salthill has been chosen as one of five location...

no_space
Significant increase in children waiting for mental health services in West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been an increase of a third in children waiting for men...

no_space
Public urged to get involved with major clean air campaign launched in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public are being urged to get involved with a major new clean...

no_space
64 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 64 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospital...

no_space
No arrests as Gardaí continue investigation into carjacking in Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí says no arrests have been made as an investigation continu...

no_space
University of Galway spent over €83,000 on business class trips since 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway has spent over 83 thousand euro on busin...

no_space
Woman dies and man taken to UHG with serious injuries following Mayo crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman in her 70s has died, and a man was taken to University Ho...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up