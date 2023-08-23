Cold water poured on Galway canal ‘foam’ concerns
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Galway City Council has sought to pour cold water on concerns that ‘foaming’ on the canal adjacent to St Pat’s National School is a threat to aquatic life.
In response to a query from the Galway City Tribune on foot of complaints from concerned readers, a spokesperson for the Council confirmed it had not received a report of the matter.
“This matter has now been logged on our system and may now be investigated,” they said.
Complaints have previously arisen about foaming and grease-like substances on the city’s waterways, with the Claddagh Basin and the Eglinton Canal at Raven Terrace particular areas of concern.
However, the Council spokesperson said that, on investigation, these were found to be a “natural occurrence”.
“Following heavy rainfall, runoff of organic material further upstream in the Corrib catchment is agitated through high flows and agitation within the river which can result in a foam or scum occurring.
“Natural foams develop when plants or other naturally occurring materials break down and water becomes enriched with nutrients. Natural foam may appear white at first, but will usually turn a tan to brownish colour as it travels downstream and accumulates particulate matter,” they said.
“These natural occurrences typically do not have a negative effect on aquatic life.”
It had been suggested by one reader familiar with the waterways that this material was having an impact on fish stocks within the water network.
However, Galway City Council stated it did not have information available to answer this claim.
“Galway City Council do not have statutory powers in relation to fish stock levels and are not able to comment in this regard,” said the spokesperson.
Photo: The ‘foam’ photographed by a reader on the canal behind St Pat’s National School.
More like this:
Data on sewage-related litter collected during beach visit
Citizen scientists have taken part in a visit to Claddagh Beach to collect data on sewage-related...
Transport Infrastructure Ireland objects to planned ambulance base at Recess
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is objecting to a planned ambula...
Salthill one of 5 locations chosen for Protect Our Dunes family fun days
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Grattan Beach in Salthill has been chosen as one of five location...
Significant increase in children waiting for mental health services in West
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been an increase of a third in children waiting for men...
Public urged to get involved with major clean air campaign launched in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public are being urged to get involved with a major new clean...
64 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 64 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospital...
No arrests as Gardaí continue investigation into carjacking in Barna
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí says no arrests have been made as an investigation continu...
University of Galway spent over €83,000 on business class trips since 2021
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway has spent over 83 thousand euro on busin...
Woman dies and man taken to UHG with serious injuries following Mayo crash
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman in her 70s has died, and a man was taken to University Ho...