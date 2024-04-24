City Councillor questions effectiveness of electronic speed signs

A city councillor is not convinced electronic speed signs have a positive impact on driver behaviour.

At a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Social Democrats Councillor Alan Curran questioned whether electronic speed signs are serving their purpose.





He added that the only way to confirm this is to gather raw data from these speed signs

