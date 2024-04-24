  • Services

Services

City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists

Published:

City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists
Share story:

A City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists

The bridge is now to be known as Droichead an Dóchais, as councillors passed the name at this week’s meeting.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor Frank Fahy is calling for the bridge to be marked and segregated for pedestrians and cyclists to make it safer.

The Fine Gael councillor also says there’s a need for a temporary crossing at the University side of the old Salmon Weir Bridge

Speaking to John Morley, Councillor Fahy says the current situation does not work for all users of the bridge:

The post City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
O’ Cuiv calls for all island residents to be given automatic medical card

Anyone who’s actually resident on one of Galway’s offshore islands should be automati...

no_space
Galway city councillor Clodagh Higgins elected to Fine Gael Executive Council

Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been elected to the Executive Council of Fine Gael. Th...

no_space
Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner raises awareness of Heart Failure after diagnosis

Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner is sharing his story of being diagnosed with Heart Failure to ...

no_space
City Councillor questions effectiveness of electronic speed signs

A city councillor is not convinced electronic speed signs have a positive impact on driver behavi...

no_space
Local TD among those calling for end to mean-test scheme for Family Carers allowance

Local TD Denis Naughten, alongside the Regional Group of TDs, is calling for an end to the means-...

no_space
Local councillor confirms Tuam bypass will temporarily reopen for rush-hour traffic this evening

A local councillor has confirmed the Tuam bypass will reopen for rush-hour traffic this evening. ...

no_space
Big turnout for city meeting on housing

The turnout at a public information meeting held in Galway recently, focused on housing grants an...

no_space
Man behind city ‘kissing gates’ barriers project wins nomination

Galway-based active travel and accessibility advocate David Corley has been nominated as a finali...

no_space
Cllrs back €250,000 for Salthill-Knocknacarra GAA club

City Councillors have backed a proposal for to commit €250,000 to club facilities for Salthill Kn...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up