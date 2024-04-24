City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists
A City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists
The bridge is now to be known as Droichead an Dóchais, as councillors passed the name at this week’s meeting.
Councillor Frank Fahy is calling for the bridge to be marked and segregated for pedestrians and cyclists to make it safer.
The Fine Gael councillor also says there’s a need for a temporary crossing at the University side of the old Salmon Weir Bridge
Speaking to John Morley, Councillor Fahy says the current situation does not work for all users of the bridge:
