Bragging rights for Maree in derby tie with Maigh Cuilinn
GALWAY basketball is blue and white, for this week at least, after Maree claimed bragging rights in their derby clash with Maigh Cuilinn in the Men’s Super League last Saturday night.
The two sides go head-to-head again this Friday in the Kingfisher (7.30pm) in a rescheduled game from November, allowing the side from west of the river the chance for immediate revenge, and considering they weren’t too far off the pace last weekend, they have every chance of ending their poor run of results against their Galway rivals.
University of Galway Mystics almost pulled off a shock win up in Dublin on Sunday when running DCU Mercy close, only for the home side to hold on for a five-point win in the Women’s Super League; while Titans went down by 12 points on the road in Derry in a meeting of two struggling sides in the Men’s Division One.
MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
Maree 82
Maigh Cuilinn 76
Maree made it eight wins on the spin in an entertaining Galway derby on Saturday evening to leave Maigh Cuilinn looking for a first win over their local rivals since September 2018.
They will get their chance to do just that this weekend when the sides meet again in a rescheduled game, and they will know they don’t have too much to do to turn things around after an arm-wrestle of a game on Saturday.
Basketball is a game of scoring runs, but neither side enjoyed an extended burst of consecutive points, and the back-and-forth nature of the game meant there was rarely clear space between the sides.
Both teams had five players hit double digits in terms of scoring. Grant Olsson hit 20 points for Maigh Cuilinn, but Ivan Basic was restricted to a single 3-pointer just a week after he threw in 22 points against Sligo All Stars.
Pictured: Maigh Cuilinn’s Joseph Tummon and Maree’s John Burke have eyes only for the ball during Friday’s Super League basketball tie at the Kingfisher Sports Arena. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
