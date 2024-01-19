Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’

Galway’s two local authorities are now providing accommodation for over 3,600 Ukrainians, according to the latest figures.

Those fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine, officially known as Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs), included almost 1,000 children aged under-18 now living in Galway.

The City Council was accommodating 1,238 BOTPs in short-term accommodation, and the County Council was accommodating 2,388.

Statistics were provided by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and were correct as of January 14.

It’s understood many more Ukrainians are living here in other accommodation that has not been provided by the Councils.

Separately, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (CEDIY) confirmed that most International Protection applicants living in Galway were city based.

Occupancy breakdowns provided by the Department showed there were 1,133 asylum seekers accommodated by Galway City Council, and 168 accommodated by the County Council.

A nationality breakdown for International Protection applicants coming to Galway was not provided. Nationally the top six countries from which the migrants come to Ireland are Nigeria, Georgia, Algeria, Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan.

Pictured: The building at the centre of the rumours has attracted protestors.