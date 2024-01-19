  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’ Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’
Share story:

Galway’s two local authorities are now providing accommodation for over 3,600 Ukrainians, according to the latest figures.

Those fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine, officially known as Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs), included almost 1,000 children aged under-18 now living in Galway.

The City Council was accommodating 1,238 BOTPs in short-term accommodation, and the County Council was accommodating 2,388.

Statistics were provided by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and were correct as of January 14.

It’s understood many more Ukrainians are living here in other accommodation that has not been provided by the Councils.

Separately, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (CEDIY) confirmed that most International Protection applicants living in Galway were city based.

Occupancy breakdowns provided by the Department showed there were 1,133 asylum seekers accommodated by Galway City Council, and 168 accommodated by the County Council.

A nationality breakdown for International Protection applicants coming to Galway was not provided. Nationally the top six countries from which the migrants come to Ireland are Nigeria, Georgia, Algeria, Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan.

Pictured: The building at the centre of the rumours has attracted protestors.

 

More like this:
no_space
Blue Teapot invites applications for new art training programme

Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications now for enrolment in ...

no_space
Aki, Bealham and Blade return for Champions Cup home clash with Bristol

By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT coach Pete Wilkins has defended the decision to rest World Cup players...

no_space
Galway Council’s €750k smart signs are stupid

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Real time ‘smart’ signs on Galway C...

no_space
Romantic tunes by candlelight for St Valentine’s weekend

The global live entertainment platform Fever, is bringing its candlelit concert series to Ireland...

no_space
Galwegians extend league lead with bonus point win

Ballina 16 Galwegians 29 By Jamie Curley Galwegians extended their lead at the top of Di...

no_space
HSE’s new care hub must not interfere with planes or bikes

The HSE has been instructed to show its proposals for an Enhanced Community Care Hub in Knocknaca...

no_space
Campaign for light rail intensifies as gridlock doubles in six years

Motorists in the city are sitting for four days or 94 hours a year in traffic gridlock – more tha...

no_space
Walsh Waste employee unites ring lost in portaloo with woman in Germany

In a somewhat unlikely tale of going the extra mile to provide good customer service, Walsh Waste...

no_space
Call for publication of report into babies born with head injuries at UHG

A local TD is calling for the publication of a report into nine babies born with head injuries at...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up