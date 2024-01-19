Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Galway’s two local authorities are now providing accommodation for over 3,600 Ukrainians, according to the latest figures.
Those fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine, officially known as Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs), included almost 1,000 children aged under-18 now living in Galway.
The City Council was accommodating 1,238 BOTPs in short-term accommodation, and the County Council was accommodating 2,388.
Statistics were provided by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and were correct as of January 14.
It’s understood many more Ukrainians are living here in other accommodation that has not been provided by the Councils.
Separately, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (CEDIY) confirmed that most International Protection applicants living in Galway were city based.
Occupancy breakdowns provided by the Department showed there were 1,133 asylum seekers accommodated by Galway City Council, and 168 accommodated by the County Council.
A nationality breakdown for International Protection applicants coming to Galway was not provided. Nationally the top six countries from which the migrants come to Ireland are Nigeria, Georgia, Algeria, Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan.
Pictured: The building at the centre of the rumours has attracted protestors.
More like this:
Blue Teapot invites applications for new art training programme
Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications now for enrolment in ...
Aki, Bealham and Blade return for Champions Cup home clash with Bristol
By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT coach Pete Wilkins has defended the decision to rest World Cup players...
Galway Council’s €750k smart signs are stupid
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Real time ‘smart’ signs on Galway C...
Romantic tunes by candlelight for St Valentine’s weekend
The global live entertainment platform Fever, is bringing its candlelit concert series to Ireland...
Galwegians extend league lead with bonus point win
Ballina 16 Galwegians 29 By Jamie Curley Galwegians extended their lead at the top of Di...
HSE’s new care hub must not interfere with planes or bikes
The HSE has been instructed to show its proposals for an Enhanced Community Care Hub in Knocknaca...
Campaign for light rail intensifies as gridlock doubles in six years
Motorists in the city are sitting for four days or 94 hours a year in traffic gridlock – more tha...
Walsh Waste employee unites ring lost in portaloo with woman in Germany
In a somewhat unlikely tale of going the extra mile to provide good customer service, Walsh Waste...
Call for publication of report into babies born with head injuries at UHG
A local TD is calling for the publication of a report into nine babies born with head injuries at...