ATU announces 60 new PhD tech and innovation scholarships

Atlantic Technological University has launched 60 new PhD tech and innovation scholarships.

They’ll be supported through the Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise scheme.





It aims to builds research capacity between academia and regional enterprises in the west and northwest.

The scholarships cover a range of disciplines including AgriTech, Audiovisual & Creative, MedTech, Renewable Energy, and Climate Change.

