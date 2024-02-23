Acting Out visiting with Quare Tales and workshop to support AMACH!

Acting Out, Dublin’s award-winning, LGBTQ+ theatre group is coming to Galway this Saturday night, February 24.

The group will be at the city’s Nuns’ Island Theatre at 7.30pm with its new show, Quare Tales, which will also be a fundraiser for local community group AMACH! LGBT Galway.

AMACH! is celebrating the opening of the new Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre at the city’s Courthouse Square.

Following a callout for new ten-minute plays last October and having received over 100 entries, Acting Out chose eight plays with LGBTQ+ themes for Quare Tales.

“We were surprised by the number of entries, which came from all over the world,” says Producer Sean Denyer. And the group deliberately chose shorter works.

“We wanted to encourage new writers – a full-length play can be a difficult prospect when you are starting off, so one that lasts only 10 minutes is a good place to start.”

The plays span comedy, drama, sci-fi and horror.

“There’s something for everyone,” says Artistic Director, Howard Lodge, “Some of the pieces are very funny and others are thoughtful and dark. If you don’t enjoy one, you are probably going to enjoy the next.

The evening will also host the premiere of Sean Denyer’s own short drama, Ghost Bitch, which won the Scripts Festival Prize for Best Short Play.

Funding from Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth LGBT+ Visibility Fund has allowed the group to bring the show to Galway, as well as performing it in Dublin, Sean explains.

“We have had a great experience in the past, taking shows to places such as Birr and Cork and Manorhamilton, places that do not often get to see theatre with queer lives at its centre. It’s been great to partner with AMACH LGBT Galway on this, and to hopefully raise some much-needed cash for their brilliant work.”

Artistic Director Howard will be facilitating a drama workshop at Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre this Saturday from 11am-1pm.

It’s the first of many events planned for the new community space.

Olly McDermott-Foley, from the board of AMACH! LGBT is delighted to welcome Acting Out to Galway.

“It’s great to have LGBTQ+ events like this for the community in the West of Ireland. We are so thankful to Acting Out for supporting us in a fundraising capacity and are delighted to host the workshop in our new centre on Courthouse Square.”

A jury will award the winning new play with a €100 prize and there will also be a prize voted on by the audience.

Tickets for the show Quare Tales, at Nuns’ Island Theatre at 7.30pm this Saturday are available at https://www.galwayartscentre.ie and cost €12/5.

Booking for the performance workshop taking place at Teach Solais on Saturday from 11am-1pm is at Eventbrite.ie, and is €5 or by donation.