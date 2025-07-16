Local MEP alarmed over European Commission major CAP overhaul plans

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly says he is alarmed by news of a major overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy.

The European Commission is expected to merge CAP into a super-fund along with other sectors, meaning agriculture will no longer have a ringfenced budget.

The Irish Farmers’ Association says it’s potentially devastating coming alongside potential US tariffs.

Local Independent Ireland MEP says the scale of cuts being proposed are absolutely disastrous for Irish farmers: