85 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
85 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation
18 are on trolleys in Ballinasloe’s Portiuncula Hospital, while 67 people are awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway.
This means UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country.
It comes behind Limerick, where 97 patients are on trolleys
606 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.
