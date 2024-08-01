104th Claremorris Show this Sunday 4th August boasts wide list of attractions

The final countdown has begun for the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show which takes place this Sunday August 4th at the Claremorris Athletic Grounds also known locally as the”Showgrounds or the “Racecourse ” (Eircode F12KX63). Over the past few weeks the show officers and committee have strived to host an event that will appeal to people of all ages from a huge catchment particularly throughout Mayo and Galway.

Star attractions

Once again the show boasts a wide and varied list of attractions with over 250 show classes including cattle, sheep, horses vintage, garden, cookery, crafts while the very popular fowl classes return after an absence of a number of years. The show in conjunction with the Irish Shows Association will be holding a number of All Ireland Qualifiers while in equestrian Class 45 will be a qualifier for the All Ireland Irish Bred Pony Foal Championship in association with Horse Sport Ireland. The Dog show with 18 classes timed to commence at 2 pm always garners a huge entry and a huge audience in the central arena.

Main sponsors Corrib Oil

The show committee are very pleased to announce Corrib Oil as main sponsors for a third year working together all are aiming to build on the record breaking shows of the past two years. The company are in a unique position to supply financial, logistical, promotional and media support to this event.

Corrib Oil was established Claremorris in 1987 by the late Eugene Dalton and has grown to be one of the largest companies nationally in the retail forecourt and oil distribution business. Currently the company which is 100% Irish owned operates 37 retail stores and service stations along with 25 oil distribution depots throughout the west, south and east. It’s also a big player in the lubricant oil business nationally operating from a large distribution warehouse in Loughrea Co. Galway. The ever expanding Fuel Card business is another pillar of the companies activities. Corrib Oil headquarters is located in Parkmore in Galway City and currently supports over 1,100 local jobs throughout the west, south and east. In addition to sponsoring Claremorris Show the company generously support many other events and worthy causes throughout the year in the counties that it operates in.

Pictured: Tom Merrick manager Corrib Oil Claremorris (front right) presenting Tom Connolly chairman Claremorris Show with sponsorship for Show pictured with at back Michael McGrath Treasurer and Pat Prendergast Committee at the Western Hotel Claremorris, the show takes place on Sunday 4th August, at the Claremorris Athletic grounds (opposite CBE). Photo © Michael Donnelly

Music in the Marquee

While all show organisers crave a beautiful sunny day like what was witnessed in Claremorris on the past two years an additional reassuring feature is “Music in the Marquee” starting at 11-30 till around 6 pm starting of with Band Jaxed follow by a Junior Jiving workshop at 1-30. Then a Trad music session from 2 to 3 pm. Followed by display by the Turley -Duggan School of Irish dancing while local singing star David Connor and his Band will take the stage at around 3.30 for an afternoon of music and dancing including a number of Jiving and Waltzing competitions.

Martina Jennings to open the show

Popular local woman Martina Jennings CEO of Mayo -Roscommon Hospice Foundation has been invited to officially open this year’s show. Since joining the organisation in 2017 as CEO she has been the driving force as it strived to fund palliative care services to people with life-limiting illness in Mayo & Roscommon. The Foundation provides substantial funding towards the cost of the 7 day palliative care services in both counties. The Foundation opened a 14 bed Hospice in Mayo in 2021 while an 8 bed Hospice opened in Roscommon in 2023 at a total cost of €16.3m all of which came from fundraised income

Before joining Mayo -Roscommon Hospice Martina in a voluntary capacity spearhead a fundraising campaign to ensure there was a dedicated Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Mayo University Hospital which was opened in 2015. Her enthusiasm,dedication and achievements have been recognised with a 2015 Mayo’s most inspirational lady award,2020 Mayo Person of the year award and 2024 PWC Social Entrepreneur of the year award

Pictured: Laura Burke, Claremorris Ballinrobe Credit Union (front right) presenting sponsorship for the Claremorris Show 2024 to Tom Connolly chairman, included in photo back from left: Ciaran Doherty Credit Union and Michael McGrath, Show Treasurer. Photo: © Michael Donnelly

Remembering Owen Brennan

While shows like this one tend to be joyous occasions this one will be tinged with sadness when the committee and volunteers reflect on the passing of Owen Brennan following a long illness last August a few short weeks after the 2023 show. Owen had played a huge part for many years in preparation of, the hosting of and the aftermath clean up of Claremorris Show and will be sadly missed by many who encountered him down the years be it through sport, music,his career as a carpet fitter or at the Show. A native of Balla Owen settled in Claremorris many years ago just a few hundred yards from the Showground so it is very appropriate that the winner of this year’s Senior Jiving Competition at the Show will receive the Owen Brennan Memorial Plaque.

The venue

The Claremorris Show has been staged at the current location (Eircode F12KX63) since 1960. The venue often referred to locally as the “Racecourse” or the”Showground” has undergone a multi million euro development in the past 15 years or so by the owners Claremorris Athletics and Sports Club Ltd let by it’s inspirational director Jim Ryan. The huge multi purpose sports hall will be transformed into an indoor exhibition centre for the day. Each year the show committee carry out extensive improvement work in conjunction with the owners for the benefit of patrons on show day and for the wider community who use the facilities all year round. A huge multi million euro upgrade of the nearby road network by Mayo Co Council has enhanced access and safety for all those attending events there.

Pictured: Bridget McCormack, of the Western Hotel Claremorris presenting sponsorship for the Claremorris Show on 4th August 2024 to Tom Connolly chairman, included in photo back from left: Pauline Prendergast, Show PRO and Aoife Finnerty Committee. Photo: © Michael Donnelly

Getting there

Its location close to the centre of Connacht makes Claremorris Show very accessible from all directions. While there will be considerable car parking capacity close to the showground those attending the show are encouraged to avail of the free shuttle bus service from the town centre which has proven to be hugely popular since it was introduced a number of years ago. The free shuttle bus service will operate all day as in previous years from 11 am approx picking up at Claremorris town square and dropping off at the Show entrance as it is rotating all day it will also facilitate anyone who may need to leave the show early.

Huge community effort

The show committee wish to thank all those who have supported the staging of this years event. In addition to the generous support of the main sponsor as already outlined the show has received huge support from associate and other sponsors of all levels particularly those businesses supplying goods and services into the show catchment area including many who have come on board for the first time this year.

Admission charge unchanged

Despite spiralling costs encountered by many shows and other organisations like this the admission to Claremorris Show 2024 remains unchanged at €10 per adult (cash or card accepted) while under 16s are free.

Further information can be found on the show website www.claremorrisshow.com or its Facebook platform or from Show Secretary Ms Maureen Finnerty (087) 9241450.

Pictured: Claremorris Show committee and sponsors pictured at the presentation of sponsorship in the Western Hotel Claremorris, the show takes place on Sunday 4th August, at the Claremorris Athletic grounds (opposite CBE). Photo © Michael Donnelly