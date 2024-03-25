Woman in her 30s dies following Galway crash
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
The passenger in a car which ended up overturned in water near Menlo Pier in Galway ten days ago has died in hospital.
The woman, who was aged in her 30s and understood to be from the East Galway area, died earlier today at University Hospital Galway.
The car in which she was travelling collided with a wall and entered the water shortly before 7am on Friday, March 15. It is understood the car veered out of control and struck a wall before overturning in water near the pier.
The woman was trapped in the passenger seat and was subsequently brought by ambulance to UHG with critical injuries.
The driver, a man in his 40s, managed to escape from the vehicle and was not seriously injured.
Gardaí have appealed for any drivers who were in the Menlo area between 6am and 7am on Friday who may have dashcam footage to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.
