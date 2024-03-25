  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Woman in her 30s dies following Galway crash

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Woman in her 30s dies following Galway crash Woman in her 30s dies following Galway crash
Share story:

The passenger in a car which ended up overturned in water near Menlo Pier in Galway ten days ago has died in hospital.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s and understood to be from the East Galway area, died earlier today at University Hospital Galway.

The car in which she was travelling collided with a wall and entered the water shortly before 7am on Friday, March 15. It is understood the car veered out of control and struck a wall before overturning in water near the pier.

The woman was trapped in the passenger seat and was subsequently brought by ambulance to UHG with critical injuries.

The driver, a man in his 40s, managed to escape from the vehicle and was not seriously injured.

Gardaí have appealed for any drivers who were in the Menlo area between 6am and 7am on Friday who may have dashcam footage to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

More like this:
no_space
Silicon Valley CEO to lead an event at Platform 94 tomorrow

The Chief Executive and Managing Partner of a leading Silicon Valley investment firm will lead an...

no_space
Work to start on resurfacing areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park

Work is to start this week on resurfacing work in areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park. Cou...

no_space
University of Galway announce new MBA Scholarship in honour of the late entrepreneur Colm Feeney

University of Galway has announced a new MBA Scholarship in honour of the late entrepreneur Colm ...

no_space
ATU business students win western Canadian student competition

Four students in the School of Business at ATU Galway-Mayo have won first place in the West Canad...

no_space
139 new local authority homes approved for Athenry, Portumna and Tuam

139 new local authority homes have been approved for Athenry, Portumna and Tuam at a cost for 43....

no_space
Fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road

A fresh attempt is being made to build new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road. The applicant, Sha...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over permission for private airstrip in Dunmore

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over permission for the continued operation of a ...

no_space
Strong West of Ireland involvement in international study on marine industry

An aquaculture farm in Connemara is among the 100 ocean farming and marine businesses joining for...

no_space
Connemara councillor Noel Thomas resigns from Fianna Fail

Connemara councillor Noel Thomas has announced his resignation from the Fianna Fail party. He say...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up