Veteran councillor Terry O’Flaherty to contest elections

One of the longest-serving councillors in the city has announced her intention to contest the local elections.

Full-time councillor Terry O’Flaherty said that over the past 25 years as a member of Galway City Council, she had built up a good relationship with the people of the Galway City East electoral area.

“I have vast experience and a good work ethic, always accessible, honest, hardworking and most importantly, I can stand over my proven track record,” she said.

Having been first elected to the City Council in 1999, taking the seat that her late mother Bridie also held for 25 years, Councillor O’Flaherty was returned at every election since, topping the poll twice.

She has served as Deputy Mayor and twice as Mayor of the city and has been deeply involved in council and community affairs, including serving on the boards of management of a number of schools, GRETB, the Joint Policing Committee, Strategic Policy Committees, the Renmore Parish Development Association and Chair of Galway Music Generation.

“If elected, my priorities are to see the installation of new toilets in Ballyloughane, the construction of the proposed Renmore playground, the completion of the works on the Walter Macken flats, and to continue to assist all those who look for my help regarding housing issues, repairs, housing adaptation grants forms etc. and other matters of concern to them,” she added.

Councillor O’Flaherty pointed to a strong record of delivering for the people of Galway City East down the years, including securing €7.6m Government funding towards the initial refurbishment of the Walter Macken Flats, Mervue, and further funding in the City Council’s 2023 budget for cleaning and treating the external render of the buildings, work being undertaken at present.

“I have secured €140,000 towards a new playground for Renmore – it is disappointing that this has taken way too long and should has been treated as a standalone project instead of including it in the Master Plan for Renmore, however I have been given a commitment that once the Master Plan for the area which I fully support, goes through the various stages, the playground will be the first project to be delivered.

“Last year I was successful in getting the makeshift ramps on a number footpaths in Mervue removed and replaced with concrete dropped kerbing.

“I was also successful in securing funding towards new automated toilets for Ballyloughane, for which a commitment has been given to me that construction will commence this year, plus a further €40,000 towards a shelter, and I have been constantly pressing for measures to restore the bathing water quality at Ballyloughane, thankfully the results have been mainly excellent for the last few years.

“I lobbied for the provision of the new seating for Ballyloughane, Mellows walkway, Woodlands Green, and also included funding in this year’s budget towards seating for Nolan Park, Renmore.”

Councillor O’Flaherty added that she was instrumental in securing €61,000 from the Sports Capital Fund, along with more than €40,000 from the City Council, towards sports facilities for Ballybane and as this funding was granted towards a multiple use games area (MUGA) and due to this, I will be pursuing a Master Plan for the area. I was also successful last year in securing €10,000 towards the fencing around East United pitch in Castlepark.

“These are just some of a long list of projects that I have successfully campaigned for, and if the people of the East Ward honour me once again to elect me; I promise that I will continue to press for other important works also, such as repairs and resurfacing to roads and footpaths, grass cutting, road sweeping, litter collection, gully cleaning, pothole repairs, public lighting, and bio diversity initiatives to name but a few,” said the Independent councillor.

