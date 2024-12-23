University of Galway hosts over 40 families for Sensory Santa visit for children with additional needs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway’s School of Psychology has hosted around 40 families at its annual sensory Santa visit for children with additional needs.

The event provides extra sensitivity for children, along with support for families, to help make a visit from Santa inclusive for everybody.

As part of the experience, rooms at the University are transformed into a Santa’s Grotto experience, where children receive sensory-friendly gifts.

Our reporter Chloe Nolan attended the event, and brings us this package: