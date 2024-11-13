Tributes to songwriter Johnny Duhan as search resumes for second Silver Strand swimmer still missing

A multi agency search operation is resuming around now, to locate a local woman who went missing yesterday, after taking a swim at Silverstrand.

She was one of two swimmers who failed to return to shore in separate incidents at the beach in Barna yesterday.

Tributes are pouring in for the other swimmer, highly regarded songwriter Johnny Duhan.

The 74-year-old Limerick musician was best known for writing the Christy Moore hit The Voyage.

Mr Duhan’s body was recovered shortly before 2pm yesterday, close to Rusheen Bay, a short distance from his home in Barna

The Limerick native is survived by his wife Maureen, their five children and grandchildren, his extended family and a wide circle of friends in the entertainment industry

Gardai, the Irish Coastguard, RNLI, Civil Defence and a number of local search resources have returned to the scene this morning, to resume the search.

A dedicated Command and Control Unit will organise this morning’s search for the missing Spiddal woman

Volunteers are being asked to register with the unit at Silverstrand carpark, for safety reasons, as Gardaí anticipate challenging weather conditions.