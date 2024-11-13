  • Services

Services

Tributes to songwriter Johnny Duhan as search resumes for second Silver Strand swimmer still missing

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tributes to songwriter Johnny Duhan as search resumes for second Silver Strand swimmer still missing
Share story:

A multi agency search operation is resuming around now, to locate a local woman who went missing yesterday, after taking a swim at Silverstrand.

She was one of two swimmers who failed to return to shore in separate incidents at the beach in Barna yesterday.

Tributes are pouring in for the other swimmer, highly regarded songwriter Johnny Duhan.

The 74-year-old Limerick musician was best known for writing the Christy Moore hit The Voyage.

Mr Duhan’s body was recovered shortly before 2pm yesterday, close to Rusheen Bay, a short distance from his home in Barna

The Limerick native is survived by his wife Maureen, their five children and grandchildren, his extended family and a wide circle of friends in the entertainment industry

Gardai, the Irish Coastguard, RNLI, Civil Defence and a number of local search resources have returned to the scene this morning, to resume the search.

A dedicated Command and Control Unit will organise this morning’s search for the missing Spiddal woman

Volunteers are being asked to register with the unit at Silverstrand carpark, for safety reasons, as Gardaí anticipate challenging weather conditions.

More like this:
no_space
Galway graduates win top awards at SURE Conference

Two of the four top prizes in the 2024 Science Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Network C...

no_space
Council targets derelict houses in a new drive

Galway County Council has identified 40 derelict buildings in the county for inclusion in the fir...

no_space
Fundraiser by friends whose lives have been touched by cancer a big success

There are few people who have not been affected by cancer either directly or indirectly and many ...

no_space
Galway West People Before Profit candidate Maisie McMaster claims comments on UHG cancer services are 'woefully out of touch'

Galway West People Before Profit candidate Maisie McMaster has described the recent advertisement...

no_space
Man's body recovered off Silver Strand in Barna as search continues for second swimmer

The body of a man in his 70s has been recovered in a search for two swimmers off Silver Strand in...

no_space
Galway businesses join Tourism Ireland at worlds largest travel fair

Galway businesses are joining Tourism Ireland at the worlds largest travel fair. The World Travel...

no_space
Drug driving case against former Galway TD Colm Keaveney adjourned until January

Court proceedings against former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney who's accused of drug driving have ...

no_space
Body found near Silver Strand in Barna following search for missing man

The body of a man has been recovered from the water near Silver Strand Beach in Barna following t...

no_space
Galway-based company receives ‘Special Award’ at InterTrade Ireland competition

Súil Pharma has claimed the ‘Special Award’ at InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness C...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up