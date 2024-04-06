Trader blasts City Council for ‘disgraceful’ state of iconic Galway Market

City traders at the St Nicholas’s Market are crying out for an upgrade to the area – before the iconic market loses its lustre.

One of them, organic grower and Síol Farm Shop owner Cáit Curran, told the City’s Mayor, Cllr Eddie Hoare, that there was a critical need for new surfacing, street lighting, electrical connections, a clean water supply and toilet facilities.

Ms Curran, who also runs the Siól Farm Shop in Moycullen, told the Mayor that the area has not had public money for the past 30 years.

The 400-year-old food and craft market attracts thousands of loyal shoppers every Saturday and Sunday, and tens of thousands of tourists who visit Galway every year.

But Cáit Curran said it has long been starved of resources.

“There has been no investment in the 35 years that I have been a trader. Many cobbles are loose, and some are a health and safety hazard,” she said.

“The rain flows in torrents and settles in puddles on the uneven surface. The street is unique in having no public lighting or Christmas lighting.

“There are no electrical connections for traders who need them and no toilets. This needs fixing,” she added.

Galway City Council has replaced all of the paving through William Street, Shop Street and Mainguard Street, from Brown Thomas to the Credit Union, but has yet to go anywhere near Churchyard Street, the narrow street beside the historic 800-year-old Collegiate Church, where the market has operated for 400 years.

“This market is the beating heart of Galway,” says Cáit Curran.

“The friendly atmosphere, the hustle and bustle, the quality and variety of produce and products – there is nowhere in Ireland can match the weekend market at St. Nicholas’s.

“But it has been forgotten by the City Council and starved of essential investment despite the thousands of euros paid in licence fees by traders over the years” she added.

Mayor Hoare visited St Nicholas’s Market on Easter Saturday to see the problems for himself and said he will encourage the City Council to act.

Pictured: Cáit Curran of the Síol Farm Shop talks to Cllr Eddie Hoare, Mayor of Galway, about the state of the St. Nicholas’s Market.