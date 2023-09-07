The Hyde Bar supports Cancer Care West with Rachel Gorry event

On Friday November 3rd, Hyde Bar on Forster Street, Galway is the place to be for An Evening with Rachel Gorry in aid of Cancer Care West.

An Evening with Rachel Gorry promises to be a fun night with one of Ireland’s rising social influencers, and you’re invited to grab tickets to this unmissable event in one of Galway’s most elegant venues.

Proceeds raised from this must-attend event will go towards the incredible Cancer Care West – HYDE’s chosen charity partner for 2023.

It’s set to be a night of socialising, fun, games, and great food and drinks, and the ever-chic HYDE is sure to offer an amazing atmosphere as it always does.

A ticket to An Evening with Rachel Gorry means you’ll enjoy a Malfy Gin and Schweppes tonic drinks reception to ease you into the fun, while you’ll also sample a smorgasbord of delicious starters served during this reception.

Plus, there’s always room for a delightful chef-crafted main course – accompanied by a cheeky glass of Connacht Hospitality Group wine, plus a top up – and desserts from assiette plates.

The enjoyment will double at HYDE as Rachel gives away goodie bags, holds a raffle, and keeps everyone engaged with fun games like the Instagram Live Game, Worst First Dates, and Music Bingo.

That’s not all, because you’ll be eased into the late-night excitement with a fab disco to keep the good times rolling – so make sure you pop on your boogie shoes as you get ready to dance the night away in style.

An Evening with Rachel Gorry in aid of Cancer Care West takes place at HYDE Bar on Friday November 3rd from 7pm. Tickets are €80 each, and they can be purchased through Eventbrite – simply search ‘An Evening with Rachel Gorry’.

