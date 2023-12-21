Talented teenager’s artistic work on show at Ceannt Station

A talented young artist from North Galway has unveiled an exhibition of her work that will be enjoyed by rail commuters right through the Christmas.

Iarnród Éireann last week launched the exhibition of paintings by Mary O’Connor, a sixth year student in Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew, at Ceannt Station.

Mary is a talented and creative student who is neurodivergent, and she expresses her emotions and feelings through her artwork with stunning results.

Mary’s talent has enabled her to communicate with others in a unique and powerful way. This collection showcases the diversity of neurodivergent people and the range of creativity that can be harnessed through art.

Mary’s exhibition has come about as part of her participation in a transition pilot as part of the Business in the Community Ireland’s Comprehensive Employment Strategy 2015-2024. The pilot seeks to improve access to, and opportunities for a positive and successful transition to post-school life.

Caption: Exhibition….Mary O’Connor’s work on display at Ceannt Station.

