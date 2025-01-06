Regional group which includes TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish to meet to appoint negotiating team for government formation talks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Regional group of TDs which includes Sean Canney and Noel Grealish is to meet today to decide on its negotiating team for the government formation talks

Talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to agree a Programme for Government have resumed with both sides aiming to have an administration in place when the Dáil meets again on 22 January.

Still on the agenda are issues such a transport and climate, along with health.

The task of pinning down a final Programme for Government is progressing well although all sides insist that the days ahead will not be simple.