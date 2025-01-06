  • Services

Services

Regional group which includes TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish to meet to appoint negotiating team for government formation talks

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Regional group which includes TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish to meet to appoint negotiating team for government formation talks
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Regional group of TDs which includes Sean Canney and Noel Grealish is to meet today to decide on its negotiating team for the government formation talks

Talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to agree a Programme for Government have resumed with both sides aiming to have an administration in place when the Dáil meets again on 22 January.

Still on the agenda are issues such a transport and climate, along with health.

The task of pinning down a final Programme for Government is progressing well although all sides insist that the days ahead will not be simple.

More like this:
no_space
Over 1,300km of county roads to be salted twice daily over coming days

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council will salt over 1,300km of roads...

no_space
Oranmore-based meat company secures 4 million euro contract with ALDI

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOranmore-based meat company Divilly Brothers has secu...

no_space
Emergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals re...

no_space
Gardaí investigating arson attack at family farm in Claregalway appeal for witnesses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are continuing to investigate an alleged arson...

no_space
Go Blue for MADRA 100km Challenge gets underway from today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Go Blue for Madra 100km Challenge gets underway f...

no_space
Repeat vandalism at Merlin Woods Community Garden described as "extremely disheartening"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIncidents of repeated vandalism at Merlin Woods Commu...

no_space
Galway only Irish city deemed 'clean' in latest national litter survey

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is the only Irish city deemed 'clean' - accord...

no_space
Calls for fast-tracking of traffic cameras for Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCalls are being made for the fast-tracking of the int...

no_space
Road safety remains on top of Garda Chief’s list

THE biggest danger facing the public on a daily basis is when they use the roads network whether ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up