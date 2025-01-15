  • Services

Services

Refusal for plans to convent former Spiddal convent into creative media campus to be appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Refusal for plans to convent former Spiddal convent into creative media campus to be appealed to An Bord Pleanala
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The refusal of plans to convert the site of a former convent in Spiddal into a creative media campus is to be appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

County planners last week turned down plans led by Fiontar na Gréine Teoranta at the former Naomh Éinde convent in the village.

The plans involve the creation of a creative education and training campus that would integrate the existing building into its design.

At its core would be a state-of-the-art library, multi-functional auditorium, and performance space with several hundred seats.

There would also be a digital media education and training hub, film and music education spaces, artist studio spaces, meeting rooms, an art gallery, and a café.

Another notable feature would be a public film and music digital archive that would support domestic and international research, as well as serving as a tourist attraction.

That, the developer says, would enable the study, preservation, and long-term vitality of the Irish Language and the cultural heritage of the Gaeltacht.

But county planners have refused permission – largely because the projects design and overall scale would be out of the character with the area.

The developer has four weeks to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – and has indicated it will do so.

More like this:
no_space
150 page Programme for Government at-a-glance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM150 page Programme for Government at-a-glance as comp...

no_space
Galway businessman Pat McDonagh calls for agreed 9% VAT rate for hospitality to be brought in immediately

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway businessman Pat McDonagh is calling for the go...

no_space
Eleven Galway restaurants nominated for Just Eat national award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThey include The Bare Pantry Cafe in The Liosban Indu...

no_space
Pressure mounts for safety measures on busy Kilcolgan route after recent incidents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPressure is being mounted for the installation of saf...

no_space
Refusal for plans to convert former Spiddal convent into creative media campus to be appealed to An Bord Pleanala

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe refusal of plans to convert the site of a former ...

no_space
Enterprise Ireland says West was strongest growing region in Ireland last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEnterprise Ireland’s 2024 end of year results has rev...

no_space
Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs at Aerogen testament to balanced regional development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs announ...

no_space
HSE issues public advisory as UHG under significant pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has issued a public advisory as UHG is under ...

no_space
Step forward in plans for major regeneration of Bridge Street in Dunmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe long-awaited regeneration of Dunmore's Bridge Str...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up