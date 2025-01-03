  • Services

Services

Plans to create bakery and café in Columban Hall at Sea Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Plans to create bakery and café in Columban Hall at Sea Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged to create a bakery and café in Columban Hall at Sea Road.

The former congregational church was built in 1863 and was sold at auction last year.

Planning permission for the transformational project is being sought by Bread Nation Ltd.

They’re looking to demolish substandard modern extensions at the back of the hall, and carry out refurbishment and conservation work to the hall and the grounds.

Their stated aim is to consolidate the “historic fabric” of the hall to accommodate a change of use to bakery and cafe.

Also included in the plans are two 2-bedroom units to the back of the hall building.

City planners will make a decision in February.

More like this:
no_space
Connemara Gaeltacht group petitions Government over linguistic and housing crisis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Connemara Gaeltacht group is pleading with the Gove...

no_space
Galway public urged to help protect against burst pipes and conserve water as cold snap hits

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAs temperatures fall below zero, Uisce Éireann is rem...

no_space
Mobile X-ray service now available in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA mobile X-ray service is now available in Galway and...

no_space
Seamount College Kinvara students explore war's environmental cost for BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo students from Seamount College in Kinvara are tra...

no_space
Coláiste Muire Máthair students bring phone pouch project to BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree students from Coláiste Muire Máthair in the cit...

no_space
New electric car sales down by 40 percent in Galway in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe sale of new electric vehicles in Galway ended 202...

no_space
Status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA status yellow snow and ice warning will come into e...

no_space
HSE West and North West remain under significant pressure with rates of flu

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth services across the West and North West remain...

no_space
Save the Pálás – ‘We know that if it closes, it is very unlikely to ever open again’

Every effort has been urged to be made to ensure that the city’s arthouse cinema remains open bey...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up