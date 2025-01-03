Plans to create bakery and café in Columban Hall at Sea Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged to create a bakery and café in Columban Hall at Sea Road.

The former congregational church was built in 1863 and was sold at auction last year.

Planning permission for the transformational project is being sought by Bread Nation Ltd.

They’re looking to demolish substandard modern extensions at the back of the hall, and carry out refurbishment and conservation work to the hall and the grounds.

Their stated aim is to consolidate the “historic fabric” of the hall to accommodate a change of use to bakery and cafe.

Also included in the plans are two 2-bedroom units to the back of the hall building.

City planners will make a decision in February.