'Pause for Peace' event to take place in city tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Alliance Against War is asking everyone to ‘Pause for Peace’ in the city tomorrow.

Participants will observe a minute’s silence at 12 noon to show solidarity for Palestine and reaffirm support for Ireland’s neutrality.

Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the corner of Eyre Square near Shop Street at 11.30am, with the procession to set off down Shop Street towards the market area.

Dette McLoughlin from the Galway Alliance Against War says Irish people should show their support: