  • Services

Services

'Pause for Peace' event to take place in city tomorrow

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

'Pause for Peace' event to take place in city tomorrow
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Alliance Against War is asking everyone to ‘Pause for Peace’ in the city tomorrow.

Participants will observe a minute’s silence at 12 noon to show solidarity for Palestine and reaffirm support for Ireland’s neutrality.

Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the corner of Eyre Square near Shop Street at 11.30am, with the procession to set off down Shop Street towards the market area.

Dette McLoughlin from the Galway Alliance Against War says Irish people should show their support:

More like this:
no_space
Man due in court for armed robbery at Ballybrit commercial premises

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been arrested and charged in connection with ...

no_space
Councillors Noel Thomas and PJ Murphy polling well in election for Seanad seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounting in the Seanad elections is continuing this e...

no_space
Emergency services maintain "minimal" presence at Claregalway Corporate Park following 3-day battery incident

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency services are maintaining a "minimal" presen...

no_space
Volunteers urgently needed for emergency response hubs across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers are urgently needed across Galway to help ...

no_space
Galway West TD says health centres must be given priority in storm response

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth centres must be made a top priority in future ...

no_space
UHG under significant pressure heading into Bank Holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway remains under significant ...

no_space
Junior Minister says Xerotech Claregalway "cannot reopen" without cast-iron guarantee of no repeat incidents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClaregalway-based industrial battery firm Xerotech ca...

no_space
Loughrea councillor Shane Curley and Moycullen's Séan Kyne elected to Seanad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLoughrea area Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Curley and...

no_space
Updated list of emergency response hubs across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCommunity Hubs – Galway County Council and Community ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up