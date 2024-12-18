  • Services

Overnight water repair works to get underway on N59 on city outskirts

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Water repair works will get underway on the N59 near the outskirts of the city overnight

They’ll take place on a site opposite the IDA Galway Business Park from 10 tonight, until 4 tomorrow morning

During that time, water will be cut off to around 200 premises.

Areas affected may include Chestnut Lane, Ard na Locha, Aughnacurra, Dangan Heights, Dangan Court and the IDA Business Park.

Uisce Eireann says water should be restored to the affected homes and businesses by morning peak-time

