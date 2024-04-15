  • Services

Services

Oranmore’s Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party

Published:

Oranmore’s Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party
Share story:

The Oranmore based CEO of the Family Resource Centre National Forum will run for both the local and European elections in June.

Fergal Landy was chosen to go forward for the Midlands North West constituency at the Labour party’s selection convention in the Clayton Hotel over the weekend.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The County Clare native father of three is also running for election to Galway County Council in the Athenry-Oranmore local electoral area.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Fergal Landy says at both local and European level, he will prioritise rural issues:

The post Oranmore’s Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Mixed progress being made on bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Mixed progress is being made on bus shelters in towns and villages in Connemara. A meeting at Cou...

no_space
Irish writers and illustrators to flock to Galway city as part of major bus tour

Galway is set to play host this week to a group of Irish writers and illustrators as part of a ma...

no_space
Half a million euro investment in 10 Galway archeological momument projects

Just shy of half a million euro is being invested to protect archeological monuments in Galway. T...

no_space
Clifden District Hospital not expected to re-open before May

It’s expected that Clifden District Hospital will remain closed for at least the next month...

no_space
Public info meeting in Galway city tonight on housing grants and supports

A public information meeting on housing grants and supports is being held in Galway city tonight....

no_space
Call for slipway onto Moycullen Bypass to remove last of heavy goods vehicles from village

There’s a call for a slipway onto the Moycullen Bypass to remove the last of the heavy good...

no_space
Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March

A new report has revealed that Galway City Centre and its Suburbs had no HAP properties available...

no_space
Start-ups in Galway rises by a quarter so far in 2024

The number of start-ups across Galway city and county has done up by a quarter so far this year. ...

no_space
Minister and swim enthusiast announces €500,000 funding for outdoor swimming

Former Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up