Noel Grealish says he would be "very interested" in a ministerial position when discussions begin

Noel Grealish says he would be "very interested" in a ministerial position when discussions begin
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Noel Grealish says he would be “very interested” in a ministerial position – when discussions on the new Government get to that point.

It’s after the Irish Independent reported Galway West TD Sean Canney is tipped for a position – but also claimed Deputy Grealish isn’t expected to seek a role.

But Deputy Grealish told Galway Bay FM News while that’s not true, there’s still plenty of work to be done before any appointments are considered.

It’s widely expected Micheal Martin will be the next Taoiseach, with Fianna Fáil expected to go into Government with Fine Gael and the Regional Group of Independent TDs.

Photo – Oireachtas

Statement from Noel Grealish TD regarding government negotiations

Government negotiations are ongoing and I believe in the importance of ensuring a robust Programme for Government, which addresses policy issues, the concerns of the Irish people, issues of relevance for Ireland nationally and internationally and the constituency of Galway West.

I remain in active discussions with my regional group colleagues, which is headed up by Michael Lowry TD.

All regional group TDs have an equal part to play to develop this Programme for Government and discussions at this stage are focused on policy.

The issue of Ministerial roles has not been discussed thus far, however I wish to confirm that I am interested in such a position, if it becomes available at a later stage of negotiations.

Noel Grealish TD

 

