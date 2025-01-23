No promotion for Hildegarde Naughton in new Government cabinet

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Ministers which make up the new government have been revealed by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Six TDs across Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have received promotions to the top table.

There’s no promotion for Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton, though she does sit at the Cabinet table at present as a super-junior Minister.

She’s also now been replaced as Government Chief Whip under the latest reveals this evening.

For Fianna Fail, Jack Chambers moves to Public Expenditure, while Darragh O’Brien is the new Transport and Environment Minister.

His place in Housing is taken by James Browne, who gets a promotion along with James Lawless to Higher Education and Mary Butler is the new Chief Whip.

Dara Calleary is back at the Cabinet table as the new Social Protection Minister, Jim O’Callaghan is a new face for the Justice Department while Norma Foley takes on the Children and Disability brief.

Charlie McConalogue has lost his place at Cabinet.

His replacement in Agriculture, Martin Heydon, is one of two promotions for Fine Gael with Jennifer Carroll McNeill going to Health.

Leader and Tanaiste Simon Harris is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Education and Youth will be headed up by Helen McEntee, with Paschal Donohoe returning to Minister for Finance.

Peter Burke holds onto the Department of Enterprise and Tourism portfolio, with Patrick O’Donovan now taking over Arts, Media, Culture and Sport.

They will receive their seals of office from President Higgins this evening.