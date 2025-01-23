  • Services

Services

No promotion for Hildegarde Naughton in new Government cabinet

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

No promotion for Hildegarde Naughton in new Government cabinet
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Ministers which make up the new government have been revealed by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Six TDs across Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have received promotions to the top table.

There’s no promotion for Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton, though she does sit at the Cabinet table at present as a super-junior Minister.

She’s also now been replaced as Government Chief Whip under the latest reveals this evening.

For Fianna Fail, Jack Chambers moves to Public Expenditure, while Darragh O’Brien is the new Transport and Environment Minister.

His place in Housing is taken by James Browne, who gets a promotion along with James Lawless to Higher Education and Mary Butler is the new Chief Whip.

Dara Calleary is back at the Cabinet table as the new Social Protection Minister, Jim O’Callaghan is a new face for the Justice Department while Norma Foley takes on the Children and Disability brief.

Charlie McConalogue has lost his place at Cabinet.

His replacement in Agriculture, Martin Heydon, is one of two promotions for Fine Gael with Jennifer Carroll McNeill going to Health.

Leader and Tanaiste Simon Harris is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Education and Youth will be headed up by Helen McEntee, with Paschal Donohoe returning to Minister for Finance.

Peter Burke holds onto the Department of Enterprise and Tourism portfolio, with Patrick O’Donovan now taking over Arts, Media, Culture and Sport.

They will receive their seals of office from President Higgins this evening.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD concerned new drainage regulations will wreak havoc for farmers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is concerned the new regulations for margi...

no_space
Galway's Albert Dolan nominates Micheál Martin as Taoiseach with lengthy speech

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Albert Dolan has taken up where he left off ...

no_space
One fifth of homes in city and county have BER rating of D or lower

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne fifth of homes in Galway city and county have a B...

no_space
Forecaster predicts Mace Head Carna will break Ireland wind records as Storm Eowyn hits

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel is predic...

no_space
Galway pharmacist uses EpiPen to save customer’s life

A Galway pharmacist saved the life of a young customer who presented at her shop with potentially...

no_space
January could be time for work or wages anew

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara January is the time of new beginnings and un...

no_space
Far-fetched excuses will catch you out every time

A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a very popular pub in Salthill called the Office ...

no_space
SIMI releases end-of-year sales figures

Official end-of-year figures have been released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI)...

no_space
Trump can have bigger impact on Ireland than Government

World of Politics with Harry McGee And so it came to pass. The great moment when the man so of...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up