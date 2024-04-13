National award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project

Galway County Council has received national recognition for its Digitising Galway’s Graveyard Heritage project.

The digital project mapped over 40,000 graveyard memorial records across County Galway and made them publicly available online.





It was crowned the overall winner of the ‘Community Engagement’ category of Esri Ireland’s annual ‘Customer Success Awards’.

Galway County Council worked with Galway Rural Development, Forum Connemara, The Heritage Council, The National Monuments Service and Galway County Community Archaeology Service on the project.

