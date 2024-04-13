National award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council has received national recognition for its Digitising Galway’s Graveyard Heritage project.
The digital project mapped over 40,000 graveyard memorial records across County Galway and made them publicly available online.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It was crowned the overall winner of the ‘Community Engagement’ category of Esri Ireland’s annual ‘Customer Success Awards’.
Galway County Council worked with Galway Rural Development, Forum Connemara, The Heritage Council, The National Monuments Service and Galway County Community Archaeology Service on the project.
The post National award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Three Galway walking and hiking trails to be upgraded under Government Walks Scheme
Three Galway walking and hiking projects are to be upgraded following an announcement this mornin...
President Michael D Higgins Commends Keith Finnegan of Galway Bay FM on Retirement
President Michael D Higgins, along with a host of admirers, has paid tribute to the illustrious c...
University of Galway research team’s heart bypass breakthrough is a ‘gamechanger’
A new approach to heart bypass surgery – using non-invasive methods — has been successfully teste...
Councillors hold court to revive former glories
Efforts are being made to transform the old courthouse in Tuam, a protected building, back into a...
ATU throws open its doors for would-be students to explore options
Atlantic Technological University (ATU) are holding an Open Morning for secondary school pupils, ...
Ballinasloe paramedic jailed for eight years over rape of vulnerable woman
A Ballinasloe paramedic who raped a vulnerable young woman almost 40 years ago has been jailed fo...
Keith Finnegan bids farewell as he retires from Galway Bay fm after 34 years
Keith Finnegan today said his final goodbye on Galway Talks as he retires from Galway Bay fm afte...
Private road beside Sylane School to be taken over by County Council
The private road adjacent to Sylane School is to be taken over by Galway County Council The cost ...
Up to 100 new local tour guides to hit Galway city streets through new initiative
Up to 100 new local tour guides will take to the streets of Galway city this summer through a new...