Killary Fjord Boat Tours attends Tourism Ireland's 2025 marketing plans launch

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara company Killary Fjord Boat Tours has attended Tourism Ireland’s 2025 marketing plans launch in The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road Dublin

Last year overseas visitor spend grew by over 10%, bringing around €7 billion into the country.

An initiative for this year – Slow Tourism Month – will focus on the estimated 50 per cent of tourists who choose not to use a car

It will encourage trip ideas incorporating rail, bus or tour partners enabling more dwell time in communities

Tourism Ireland will also build on its ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign which aims to make Ireland a ‘bucket list’ destination.