  • Services

Services

Generators to be moved to northwest as thousands in County Galway enter day five without power

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Generators to be moved to northwest as thousands in County Galway enter day five without power
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thousands of people across County Galway are heading into their fifth day without power, and water.

The worst affected areas are Claregalway and Kilcolgan and surrounding areas, along with all areas across Connemara.

Emergency crews from the Netherlands, France, Austria and Finland are due to arrive to Ireland from today to help the ESB restore electricity supply.

As of last night there were still 180 thousand premises across the country without power since storm Éowyn last Friday.

It’s hoped the vast majority will have their supply returned before the weekend.

Generators will be moved from the south to the north west to help get water supplies back up and running after the recent storms.

Uisce Eireann says 100 thousand people remained without access to water yesterday as it looks to bring supplies back on stream.

Many water treatment plants remain out of action due to power issues as a result of Storms Eowyn and Herminia

More like this:
no_space
Just one HAP property available to rent across Galway city and suburbs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust one HAP property is available to rent across Gal...

no_space
External reviews underway into delivery of 9 babies at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMExternal reviews are underway into the delivery of 9 ...

no_space
Clubhouse gets drinks licence for Galway’s games

Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA Club has obtained permission to serve alcohol at its clubhouse beside P...

no_space
Senator urges graduates not to miss Seanad vote deadline

Galway Senator Alice-Mary Higgins has issued a final call to University graduates to use their Se...

no_space
Two jailed for ‘eruption of violence’ at funeral

TWO men have been jailed for their roles in a violent disorder incident during the burial of a wo...

no_space
Location of a number of Galway emergency hubs announced

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency response hubs have been established in Galw...

no_space
Galway City Council make community centres available for public facilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city council is making a number of community c...

no_space
Teagasc to hold National Sheep Conference in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTeagasc is to hold its National Lowland Sheep Confere...

no_space
Galway Clinic remains fully operational despite structural damage from Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Clinic in Doughiska says the hospital has rema...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up