Generators to be moved to northwest as thousands in County Galway enter day five without power

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thousands of people across County Galway are heading into their fifth day without power, and water.

The worst affected areas are Claregalway and Kilcolgan and surrounding areas, along with all areas across Connemara.

Emergency crews from the Netherlands, France, Austria and Finland are due to arrive to Ireland from today to help the ESB restore electricity supply.

As of last night there were still 180 thousand premises across the country without power since storm Éowyn last Friday.

It’s hoped the vast majority will have their supply returned before the weekend.

Generators will be moved from the south to the north west to help get water supplies back up and running after the recent storms.

Uisce Eireann says 100 thousand people remained without access to water yesterday as it looks to bring supplies back on stream.

Many water treatment plants remain out of action due to power issues as a result of Storms Eowyn and Herminia