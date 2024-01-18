Galway’s multi-million euro property sales

Almost €900 million worth of homes were sold in Galway City and county in 2023 – up around €27m on the previous year – according to the Property Price Register.

An analysis of the official State figures by the Connacht Tribune shows that in 2023, there were a total of 2,790 property transactions in the city and county, with a combined value of €897,156,845 – that is the largest annual total recorded for Galway since the Government launched the Property Price Register in 2010.

That was a drop in transactions of 1.1% on 2022 (from 2,822), and a 3% increase in the value of transactions from €870m.

And in the past decade alone, more than €6.3 billion worth of property has changed hands in Galway.

The most expensive house sold here in 2023 was the four-bed Gleann Rua House on Taylor’s Hill – one of the most highly sought-after addresses in the city – which went for €2.2 million..

The second most expensive house sold in Galway last year was in Chestnut Lane (pictured) off the N59 at Dangan in the city spanning almost 6,500 sq ft with views over the Corrib and towards Menlo Castle. With six bedrooms it also has features including a gym, wine cellar and its own outdoor swimming pool. It had an asking price of €2.3m and eventually sold for €2.1m.

The Property Price Register also shows that a detached property in Salthill, 3 Park Avenue off Dalysfort Road, sold for €1.83m. That property, which has elevated views directly across the Salthill Park to the sea, is to be demolished as the new owner has secured planning permission for a new two-storey detached house on the site.

For full details of the top property transactions in Galway last year, see this week’s Connacht Tribune.