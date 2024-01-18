Galway’s multi-million euro property sales

Published:
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 2 minutes read
Almost €900 million worth of homes were sold in Galway City and county in 2023 – up around €27m on the previous year – according to the Property Price Register.
An analysis of the official State figures by the Connacht Tribune shows that in 2023, there were a total of 2,790 property transactions in the city and county, with a combined value of €897,156,845 – that is the largest annual total recorded for Galway since the Government launched the Property Price Register in 2010.
That was a drop in transactions of 1.1% on 2022 (from 2,822), and a 3% increase in the value of transactions from €870m.
And in the past decade alone, more than €6.3 billion worth of property has changed hands in Galway.
The most expensive house sold here in 2023 was the four-bed Gleann Rua House on Taylor’s Hill – one of the most highly sought-after addresses in the city – which went for €2.2 million..
The second most expensive house sold in Galway last year was in Chestnut Lane (pictured) off the N59 at Dangan in the city spanning almost 6,500 sq ft with views over the Corrib and towards Menlo Castle. With six bedrooms it also has features including a gym, wine cellar and its own outdoor swimming pool. It had an asking price of €2.3m and eventually sold for €2.1m.
The Property Price Register also shows that a detached property in Salthill, 3 Park Avenue off Dalysfort Road, sold for €1.83m. That property, which has elevated views directly across the Salthill Park to the sea, is to be demolished as the new owner has secured planning permission for a new two-storey detached house on the site.
For full details of the top property transactions in Galway last year, see this week’s Connacht Tribune.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Athenry enhancement scheme set to be rubber-stamped
Plans to give Athenry town a ‘facelift’ will be rubberstamped at a special meeting at the end of ...
Mart hopes to be back to normal next week
REPRESENTATIVES of Athenry Mart are to meet later today (Thursday) with Dept. of Agriculture offi...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Tubridy reappointed At the monthly meeting of the committee of Galway Central Hospital...
Early days but Galway are shaping with some promise
Galway 6-29 Laois 2-20 IT’S way too early in the year to be making bold statements about wh...
From the purity of Benjy to the evil of Nick and Richard
Country Living with Francis Farragher Here and there in times past, I had little ‘affairs’ wit...
The year you should dare to go short with a blunt bob
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With hair trends for 2024 on the shorter sid...
Burke is basking in brilliant run for St Thomas’
By DARREN KELLY “THEY enjoy it!” stated the man credited by many for starting St. Thomas’ on t...
Connacht Hospitality Group ‘eager to explore new opportunities’
The Connacht Hospitality Group has announced two new additions to its Board of Directors; Group O...
Local talent in spotlight for annual music fest
Moycullen soprano Saoirse Knauer and conductor and organist Mark Duley who’s originally New Zeala...